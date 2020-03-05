Experience design and cultural agility at Auckland Watercare

In 2010, Watercare consolidated seven water utility companies in Auckland to create a more consistent, better managed system for the city’s residents. Watercare quickly built a solid track record in infrastructure and service delivery, but Raveen Jaduram, Watercare’s Chief Executive Officer, has over the last several years focused on putting customers at the heart of the business. According to Chief Digital Officer Rebecca Chenery, “becoming customer-centric today means more than being reliable and efficient – it means being fast, flexible and responsive to the changing needs of Aucklanders”. This sentiment is the driving force behind the digital transformation and application of technology underway at Watercare.

The multi-year transformation has been led by Raveen Jaduram and his Executive team, knowing that, for real change in mindsets and culture to occur, it needed to be led and modelled from the top. The company’s Strategic Transformation Programme, of which Paul de Quaasteniet is the Programme Director and Peter Johnston is Enterprise Change Lead, represents an overhaul of ways of working, technologies and how data is leveraged across the business. To meet the targets set out in the programme, a collaborative attitude has been essential, together with the combination of multiple teams from across the business. For example, Watercare did not want to create an ‘innovation bubble,’ but a cooperative, communal environment where opinions are valued and voices are heard. “For an organisation like Watercare, which has had a number of long-tenure staff and legacy ways of working, the culture shift has been substantial,” affirms Chenery.

A key way in which the company’s management team drove this change in working culture was through the creation of a new co-working space, The Hub, which Chenery says “provides a place for people to meet, eat, work and host visitors - to use as they see fit.” The notion of a shared, multi-purpose space was new for Watercare. It was an initial signal that the culture was changing into more of a creative environment, led by new ideas and collaborative working. Additionally, Watercare placed key leaders through a tailored leadership programme, and provided staff with Agile Fundamentals and Design Thinking training and on-the-job learning. This has ensured that employees are poised for greater success moving forward by creating an agile mindset that encourages thinking openly, solving problems differently, and greater collaboration.

“We have seen a big shift in how teams have removed functional barriers, found a common goal and pooled efforts in the same direction – these new attitudes and skills in working inside and across teams has been fundamental,” says Johnston.

“The Strategic Transformation Programme gave the foundation for three aspirational outcomes,” says de Quaasteniet. “These are: that the customer can do everything for themselves wherever they are, in a single interaction; that our people have the right tools, best processes and are empowered to do their jobs; and that they are able to make insight-informed and fact-based decisions with confidence.” Through streamlining processes and improving staff skills and attitudes in working with data, Watercare is now able to use its insights to make informed decisions that are more predictive than reactive and ultimately improve customer experience.

In terms of technology, the transformation has involved the successful replacement of the customer, billing, and financial systems; an automated marketing solution for internal and external communications teams; a new enterprise asset management system for the operations side of the business; and a planning and insights solution for analysing population and growth data to see where Auckland’s major growth is occurring while assessing how to best respond. With the help of specialist partners, robotic process automation (RPA) technology has been implemented across key business processes, helping Watercare’s people to use and see benefits from integrated technology.