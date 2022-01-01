Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo’s core values ensure the safety of all employees and contractors throughout its business: from mines and processing facilities in Ukraine, to those working in logistics and marketing operations located around the world. Ferrexpo’s vision is to continually grow its output of iron ore by developing substantial resources in a sustainable and environmentally sensitive manner whilst also developing its people and allowing them to achieve their full potential. Ferrexpo aims to continue to be valued as a reliable supplier by its high-quality global customer base. Operating to the highest international standards of corporate governance, Ferrexpo demands high integrity and ethical behaviour throughout an organisation led and demonstrated by a world-class management team. Ferrexpo plans to produce increasing quantities of iron ore in the future, whilst demonstrating prudent financial management, and creating sustainable value for all stakeholders. Ferrexpo strives to positively contribute to the economy in all countries in which it operates.