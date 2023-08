Fracht USA

The Fracht Group is an international freight forwarder and an industry leader in providing general and specialised logistics solutions.

The Swiss-based company was founded in 1955 by Ruedi Reisdorf and remains independently owned. It has 115 offices in 40 countries. With over 1,500 logistics experts worldwide, the Fracht Group has moved over 300,000 TEUs and an excess of 10 million kilos via air freight annually for the past 10 years.