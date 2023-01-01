Fujitsu UK

Fujitsu are a global leader in technology and business solutions that transform organisations and the world around us.

​​Fujitsu's Purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. To fulfil this purpose, Fujitsu will enhance its ability to stay in tune with global society, while continuing to make agile changes, and creating value.

Established in 1935, Fujitsu has a long heritage of bringing innovation and expertise, continuously working to contribute to the growth of society and its customers. Fujitsu offers a broad range of services, solutions and products, and has approximately 124,000 employees supporting customers in 100 countries.