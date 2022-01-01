GoTyme Bank Corporation

GoTyme Bank is a joint venture of Tyme, a multi-country digital banking group, with members of the Gokongwei Group of companies, namely Robinsons Bank, Robinsons Land Corporation, and Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc.

GoTyme Bank aims to unlock its customers' financial potential with the convenience and security of digital banking. GoTyme Bank combines the ease of immediate account opening with a personalized debit card released through kiosks located in shopping malls throughout the Philippines, plus the power of self-serve financial solutions accessible through an intuitive “all in one” banking app.