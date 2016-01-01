Green Shield Canada

GSC is a health benefits provider. But, as a social enterprise we are more than what we do. Working to make it easier for people to live their healthiest lives is central to who we are. As a leader in the health benefits industry, we are structured into three core lines of business: group and individual health benefits, and third-party administration solutions. What they all have in common is they support and strengthen GSC by offering new ways to serve and connect with clients.