HCL Technologies

Bringing products and services to the digital age, HCL Technologies is an India-based organisation providing next-generation technology to global clients. The company prides itself on helping its clients reimagine the way their businesses operate to incorporate digital solutions that enable great benefits.

The company is relentless in its efforts to drive customer-centricity throughout its operations and deliver innovative capabilities, research and development (R&D) and holistic solutions to meet the needs of its clients across various manufacturing industry verticals, including members of the Fortune 500 and over a quarter of the Global 2000.