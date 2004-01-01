Headspace Health

Headspace Health is the provider of the world’s most comprehensive digital mental health platform, touching the lives of over 100 million people in 190 countries. Through our flagship Headspace brand, we provide mindfulness tools for everyday life, including meditations, sleepcasts, mindful movement, and focus exercises. Our solutions, Headspace for Work and Ginger, are distributed through more than 4,000 enterprises, including Starbucks, Adobe, Delta Air Lines, and Paramount; and through health plans such as Cigna. Our members and enterprise partners’ employees have access to mindfulness and meditation tools, CBT, coaching, therapy, and psychiatry, ultimately helping them to be healthier and more productive. To learn more about Headspace Health and our family of brands, visit headspacehealth.com.