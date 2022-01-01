HSBC

Opening up a world of opportunity for our customers, investors, ourselves and the planet. We're a financial services organisation that serves more than 40 million customers, ranging from individual savers and investors to some of the world’s biggest companies and governments. Our network covers 64 countries and territories, and we’re here to use our unique expertise, capabilities, breadth and perspectives to open up a world of opportunity for our customers. HSBC is listed on the London, Hong Kong, New York, Paris and Bermuda stock exchanges.