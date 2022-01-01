Profile Picture

International Maritime Industries (IMI)

International Maritime Industries is the largest integrated, full-service maritime yard in MENA, offering competitive, safe, high quality, and on-time solutions to ship and rig customers around the globe. Located at King Salman Complex for Maritime Industries and Services in Ras Al-Khair on the east coast of Saudi Arabia, International Maritime Industries is a joint venture between recognised global industry leaders (Saudi Aramco, Lamprell, Bahri and Hyundai Heavy Industries) in both manufacturing and operations delivering technical insights, supply chain efficiencies, and life cycle partnerships.
