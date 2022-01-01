JG Summit Holdings

Founded in 1957, JG Summit Holdings is one of the leading Filipino holdings conglomerates, with an asset portfolio worth almost one trillion pesos, and annual revenues in excess of ₱221bn. Over the past 63 years, JG Summit has remained at the forefront of the Philippines’ utilities, retail, airlines, petrochemical manufacturing and real estate sectors. The group has pioneered breakthroughs, broadened its enterprise, and stayed at the forefront in every phase of the country’s rise to development. Today, throughout JG Summit’s extensive holdings, the company touches the daily lives of almost every Filipino.