Julius Baer

For over 130 years, Swiss private bank Julius Baer has been providing clients with deeply personal advice about investing and managing their wealth.

The Bank has since emerged as a global company, active on four continents, and operating with a focus on providing unbiased advice to its private banking clients. It boasts 60 locations worldwide from Zurich to São Paulo to Singapore, Mumbai to Dubai. Clients trust the firm with CHF 435bn’s worth of assets under management (AUM), all confided in the bank’s purpose of creating value beyond wealth.