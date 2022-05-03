Profile Picture

Kainos

Kainos is a UK-headquartered IT provider, operating through two specialist business areas, Digital Services and the Workday Practice.

Kainos’ expertise includes full lifecycle development and support of customised digital services for public sector, healthcare and commercial customers. These transformative solutions include experience design, artificial intelligence, intelligent automation and cloud, to deliver truly intelligent solutions that are secure, accessible and cost-effective.

The company’s Workday Practice is one of Workday’s most respected partners. As a full-service partner, Kainos is experienced in complex deployment and integrations, and is the leader in Workday test automation.

Kainos has 2,700 people across 22 countries in Europe and the Americas. Kainos is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: KNOS).

Executives in Kainos

Derrick McCourt

GM, Customer Success Unit, Microsoft

Russell Sloan

Director of Digital Services

