Kohler

A spirit of innovation has defined Kohler since 1873. From its roots as a bathtub manufacturer, the creativity and entrepreneurial energy of Kohler’s associates has built it into one of America’s oldest and largest privately held companies. Today, it manufactures smart kitchen and bath appliances, builds powerful engines and generators, and hosts world-class hospitality experiences. The company’s mantra is revealing: “Challenging our own conventions to stretch our imaginations every day - to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. We believe that better business means a better world.” Fuelled by the passion of more than 38,000 associates worldwide, Kohler strives to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations through design, craftsmanship and innovation. Meanwhile, the company is driving change in the communities it operates in. Amazing change. Like clean drinking water for victims of natural disaster. Beautiful tile created from industrial waste. Sanitation systems for underdeveloped communities. At Kohler, the work undertaken matters.