Liberty Global

Liberty Global is a world leader in converged broadband, video and mobile communications services. The businesses deliver next-generation products through DOCSIS Hybrid Fibre, advanced fibre, and 5G networks that connect 85 million subscribers across Europe and the United Kingdom. Liberty Global’s businesses operate under some of the best-known consumer brands, including Virgin Media O2 in the UK, VodafoneZiggo in The Netherlands, Telenet in Belgium, Sunrise UPC in Switzerland and UPC in Eastern Europe. Through its substantial scale and commitment to innovation, the company is building Tomorrow’s Connections Today, investing in the infrastructure and platforms that empower its customers to make the most of the digital revolution, while deploying the advanced technologies that nations and economies need to thrive.