Lyft

Lyft, Inc. is a US based ‘rideshare company. It offers vehicles for hire, electric scooters, a bicycle-sharing system, rental cars, and vehicle services, amongst others. Lyft is headquartered in San Francisco, California and operates in 644 cities in the United States and 12 cities in Canada. Fares are quoted to the customer in advance but vary using a dynamic pricing model based on the local supply and demand at the time of the booking. Lyft is the second-largest ridesharing company in the United States after Uber.