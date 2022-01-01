Make-A-Wish Foundation of America

Make-A-Wish is one united family. But it’s also a collection of independently chartered nonprofit organizations that stand committed to a shared vision and mission to grant life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses

The Make-A-Wish national office is fully remote but maintains headquarters in Phoenix, where the foundation began in 1980. It establishes guidelines for wish-granting standards, helps raise funds at a national level, provides legal, financial, chapter advancement, mission, and technical support, develops strategies to advance awareness, and sets the overall direction for the organization.

Fifty-nine chapters throughout the United States and its territories serve every community across the nation. Each chapter has its own board of directors, staff, and volunteers. Chapters are the force bringing the Make-A-Wish mission to life. For most wishes, local staff members and volunteers meet wish kids and their families, learn about the child’s wish, and devote their energy to making each wish come true.

The Make-A-Wish mission is too inspiring for just one country. Today, Make-A-Wish International is the hub for wish-granting activities in nearly 50 countries outside of the United States, on five continents and counting. Affiliates in each country bring the mission to life in communities around the globe.