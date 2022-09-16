Microsoft

HQ Location: Redmond, Washington, USA

No. of Employees: 221,000+

CEO: Satya Nadella

Born out of a garage in 1975 under the brainchild of Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft has grown dynamically to become a global frontrunner in technology. The company’s headquarters now stand proudly in Redmond, Washington, and they employ more than 160,000 people around the globe. Microsoft’s reputation for innovation is as solid as its commitment to creating technology that inspires and changes the world.

Microsoft’s core principle is centred around uplifting every individual and organisation across the globe. Propelled by this conviction, they have developed an array of game-changing software, devices, and services. Microsoft’s influence can be seen in everyday life, demonstrating how a strong vision can grow into a technological giant that shapes the world they envisaged decades ago.

Today, led by CEO Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s purpose remains steadfast: to deliver technology that enriches life and simplifies productivity. Their advances aren’t just about efficiency, but they aim to break barriers in language and distance, sparking human creativity. With partners worldwide, their promise is to build a technological landscape that’s sustainable, accessible, and influences all aspects of society. Microsoft is committed to its drive for innovative technology that benefits everyone, everywhere.