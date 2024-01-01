Mills & Reeve

Mills & Reeve is centred on achieving more for clients, their businesses and the wider communities they serve.

Clients and their industries benefit from the firm’s knowledge and learning—on everything from wellbeing, diversity and inclusion to global trends. The wider community benefits from a focus on sustainability in client and business decisions.

Clients get a consistent experience with no surprises—the firm tells them what they need to know, when they need to know it. Mills & Reeve’s sector and market expertise helps them to understand clients’ issues. And, technology and innovations help them achieve more with less effort.

The firm builds personal relationships, with advice individually tailored to individual needs. And if clients need things they don’t offer, they draw on a network to give recommendations.

Its 1300 plus people and over 750 lawyers share one vision—achieving more for clients.