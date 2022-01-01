Moody's Corporation

Moody’s mission is to provide trusted insights and standards that help decision-makers act with confidence.

Moody’s is a global integrated risk assessment firm that empowers organisations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. It believes that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With over 14,000 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines global presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets.