Profile Picture

MTN

Profile Picture

Founded in 1994, MTN Group is a telecommunication organisation covering 19 markets in Africa and the Middle East. The group has more than 280 million subscribers in its portfolio that it serves on a daily basis.

As part of its Ambition 2025 strategy, MTN Group plans to transform its business from a telecommunications organisation to a technology organisation. On this journey, MTN has already created various platforms for ‘network-as-a-service’, as well as its digital business line for mobile money and fintech in which MTN has 55 million active mobile money users.

Executives in MTN

View All

Dirk Karl

Chief Procurement Officer (CPO) and Member of the Board

Read more