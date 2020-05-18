The Nordex Group: leading sustainability transformation with powerful wind turbines

Wind power has proven to be big business. According to the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA), US wind power production has tripled over the past decade and there are now more than 54,000 wind turbines operating in 41 states as well as Guam and Puerto Rico. Following a pivotal merger, Nordex Group has profited from this tailwind and today, it stands as the fourth largest wind turbine provider in the marketplace. By bringing together the expertise of both Nordex and Acciona Windpower, Head of Project Management, John McComas, says that this union has been critical to positioning itself as a wind energy front runner.

The advantages have been tenfold. “One of the immediate benefits is size,” McComas explains. “Acciona Windpower and Nordex on their own were smaller organizations and were not reaching all markets. By merging, we've created the fourth largest wind turbine supplier in the marketplace. Since the marketplace itself is competitive and volume driven, this merger really helped us increase our offering to large-scale clients.” By blending two digitally-savvy companies, the merger has also helped to foster innovation. The Nordex Group has launched and installed one of its highest yielding and quietest onshore turbines. “In 2019, we will be installing our first commercial 4.5 MW wind turbines in international markets that will incorporate the best elements from the Acciona Windpower turbine with the original Nordex turbine,” notes McComas.

The Nordex Group not only competes with the wind sector but also has to go head to head with the solar, nuclear, hydropower among other sectors. What distinguishes the firm from the rest, argues McComas, is how it collaborates closely with its clients from start to finish. “These are projects that are incredibly complex with millions of dollars of investment, so collaboration is absolutely key,” he explains. “No one benefits if people are pointing fingers at each other and making excuses. Ultimately, it's much more positive for the project and everyone involved that we work hand in hand and keep our eye on what the goal really is: to safely get turbines in the ground and to have them producing clean and cost-effective power.”

Keeping a vigilant eye on market dynamics, the Nordex Group understands that the cost of energy is one of the most important key performance indicators (KPIs) facing the sector today. “The cost of energy reduction initiative has become culturally ingrained in the organization. We actively ask ourselves if we can do our tasks more efficiently without sacrificing safety and quality. I think it’s been a success.” One way that the wind turbine provider reduces costs is by working closely with clients to streamline their operations. “As soon as the agreements are inked we have meetings about cost whereby we talk with clients and their selected contractors to see if there's anything that can be done to cut unnecessary costs out, while still maintaining the positive elements of each party’s relationship,” McComas says. “We have meetings to teach them about how best to install the turbine, what best practices are, what they need to be watchful of, some of the lessons learned that others have encountered. We invite them to our facility to take a look at the manufacturing process. We invite them to audit that process.”

Offering powerful wind turbines across the globe, the joint company has more than 30 years’ experience harnessing wind energy. Through its trailblazing turbines the company has delivered more than 23 GW of sustainable energy, but despite its impressive reach it has always ensured that its projects are tailored to the specific client in mind. “We specialize and focus on specific constraints that each developer may have,” explains McComas. “There may be a sound requirement; there may be some greater electrical requirements.”

“We're a very flexible organization” he adds. “We’re not mechanical in what we offer from one project to the next. We listen to our clients, we listen to our partner contractors, and we adapt according to feedback in order to provide the best solution from a project-to-project basis.”