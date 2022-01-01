North West Ambulance Service

Our headquarters is based in Greater Manchester but we’re spread all over the region with three emergency operations centres, three area offices, five NHS 111 sites, one support centre, two patient control rooms, two hazardous area response team (HART) buildings and more than 100 ambulance stations. Our values form the foundation of and drive the whole organisation, ensuring we lead by example and create the right culture and conditions for patients to receive safe care every time.