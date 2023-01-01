NTT Global Data Centers

Global Data Centers is a division of NTT Ltd. Our global platform is one of the largest in the world, spanning more than 20 countries and regions, including the Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA and India. NTT is routinely recognized as a Leader by leading networking and data center analysts. As a neutral operator, we offer access to multiple cloud providers, a large variety of internet exchanges and telecommunication network providers including our own IPv6-compliant Tier 1 Global IP Network.