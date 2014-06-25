Oil & Gas UK has acted as the leading industry association for oil and gas in the UK since its formal establishment in 2007. The not-for-profit organisation is the primary representative body for the UK offshore oil and gas industry, with a pedigree stretching back more than 40 years.

Active industry companies based in the United Kingdom continental shelf , from super majors to large contractor businesses and from independent oil companies to SMEs working in the supply chain, are welcome to seek out membership. The association serves to strengthen the long-term health of the offshore oil and gas industry by working closely with companies across the sector, governments and all other stakeholders to address the issues that affect such businesses.