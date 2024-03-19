Old Mutual Limited

Old Mutual Limited is a premium African financial services group that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key markets in 14 countries.

Old Mutual’s purpose is to help its customers thrive by enabling them to achieve their lifetime financial goals, while investing their funds in ways that will create a positive future for them, their families, their communities and broader society. In this way, the organisation significantly contributes to improving the lives of its customers and their communities while ensuring a sustainable future for its business.