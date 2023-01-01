Ontario Clinical Imaging Network (OCINet)

Formed in April 2022 with the consolidation of three diagnostic imaging repository programmes, OCINet was created to execute Ontario’s medical imaging digital health strategy.

Building on regional efforts of the past decade, OCINet enables the secure storage and retrieval of image records, supports hospitals and independent health facilities (IHFs), and connects radiologists, referring physicians, and specialists with their patients’ images province-wide.

The seamless, authorised sharing of imaging records supports the movement and treatment of patients, reduces repeat scans and harmful radiation exposure, facilitates efficient care, reduces healthcare costs, and decreases wait times.

Beyond the repositories, OCINet is a shared services partner and service innovation hub for Ontario hospitals. OCINet offers regional picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), the Emergency Neuro Imaging Transfer System (ENITS), peer review technology, speech recognition, and is actively working with IHFs to include additional imaging in the DIRs.

Continually working to add value, contain costs, and enrich care, OCINet is much more than a health information network provider (HINP).