OSN

OSN is a leading premium entertainment content company servicing the MENA region in 22 countries featuring exclusive and in-demand premium global and local hit tv series and films. OSN delivers content across multiple divisions: OSN+ Streaming, OSN linear satellite channels, and b2b offerings in every market.

Home to the most compelling content from around the world, OSN spearheads premium content including Western, Arabic, Turkish and more across divisions, distinctively known for broadcasting the latest content on the same day as the US, including popular series, blockbuster movies, and the best in kids and lifestyle programming.

OSN’s ambition is to deliver entertainment everywhere for everyone, which is informed by the company’s three key pillars: A customer-first approach, unrivaled exclusive content, and unbeatable value. By seamlessly bringing together Global Network Partnerships, Studios, and Originals, along with reimagined Linear channels, OSN provides an ecosystem of entertainment.

OSN is a long-term exclusive partner of HBO Middle East region, across both its box and streaming services. OSN also has long-term partnerships with studio majors including Warner Media, Sky Studios, Peacock, Sony, All3Media, Endeavor Content, Disney, as well as HBO, NBC Universal, Paramount, MGM, and Lionsgate to name a few.