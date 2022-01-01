Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century, the company has enabled engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker products are vital to virtually everything that moves or requires control, including the manufacture and processing of raw materials, durable goods, infrastructure development and all forms of transport. Key technology areas are aerospace, climate control, electromechanical, filtration, fluid and gas handling, hydraulics, pneumatics, process control, and engineered materials.