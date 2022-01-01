Pekin Insurance

One of the longest-established insurance companies in the US, Pekin Insurance was founded in 1921 and has recently celebrated its centennial anniversary. Originally launched as a solution to pre-war automobile insurance, the company has grown and expanded its offerings into the P&C market.

More recently, it has been tasked with the challenge of digitally transforming its business processes and introducing lean and agile principles to its IT operations. With a robust culture of progression and innovation, Pekin Insurance has made extraordinary progress in its journey, driving forward new IT initiatives and launching cutting-edge products and services.