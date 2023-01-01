Pinterest

Pinterest's mission is to bring everyone the inspiration to create a life they love.

Its platform is the biggest dataset of ideas ever assembled, with over 200 billion recipes, home hacks, style inspiration and other ideas to try.

More than 460 million people around the world use Pinterest each month to dream about, plan and prepare for things they want to do in life.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Pinterest has more than 4,000 employees in offices around the globe.