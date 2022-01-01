Probuild Constructions

For more than 30 years, Probuild has been creating major projects for clients across Australia. Using innovative thinking, the company is renowned for delivering exceptional construction outcomes nationwide. As one of Australia’s leading construction companies in safety, quality and innovation, Probuild intimately understands its responsibilities to the Australian built environment and is committed to building for a better future. Probuild has a national pipeline of projects worth AUD$5 billion and an annual turnover of more than AUD$2 billion. It is currently delivering some of Australia’s largest construction projects including PDG’s Elizabeth North Precinct, Greaton’s The Ribbon in Sydney, Far East Consortium’s West Side Place Stage 1 and Sydney’s MLC Centre Redevelopment.