PwC and Oracle

PwC:

PwC’s collaboration with Oracle gives us the ability to help clients by aligning with Oracle’s product development and support teams to assist with the overall project lifecycle. Additionally, PwC’s investments into Oracle-specific Integrated Solutions and cloud tech-enabled assets help bring the breadth of our firm’s global capabilities to each client we support. The ability to bring a holistic point of view to address our clients’ key priorities has been the cornerstone of our Oracle alliance relationship. The PwC Oracle practice has been named a leader by IDC and Gartner in Oracle Application Cloud Services Worldwide and Oracle Cloud Implementation Services.

Oracle:

Oracle is a cloud technology company that provides organisations around the world with computing infrastructure and software to help them innovate, unlock efficiencies, and become more effective. Oracle’s partner ecosystem is critical to our customers’ success, and PwC is a recognized leader in Oracle implementations helping customers accelerate value realization from their cloud investment. With PwC’s business expertise, global innovation, and industry-first approach, combined with Oracle’s technology, we are jointly enabling our customers to improve decision-making, empower their workforce, drive innovation, and accelerate their business growth.