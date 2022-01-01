RedZed

Founded in 2006, RedZed is an Australian self-employed loan specialist, providing tailored home loans to the self-employed in Australia.

RedZed offers a personal approach to its services, taking the time to understand the specific needs and wants of its customers.

“Whether you’re a sparkie, a plasterer, a designer, an influencer or anyone living life on your own terms, we’re here for you. We’re small enough to listen but big enough to help. RedZed, making the self-employed dreams a reality.”