RenewableUK is the UK's leading not-for-profit renewable energy trade associationn, specialising in the wind and marine energy industries. RenewableUK is at the forefront of the development of renewable energy sectors. The association conducts research, finds solutions, organizes events, facilitates business development and networking, and promotes the benefits of wind and marine renewables to government, industry, the media and the public. Its large corporate membership ranges from small independent companies, to international corporations and manufacturers active in UK wind and marine energy.