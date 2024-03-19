Profile Picture

Rexel

A worldwide expert in the professional multichannel distribution of electrical products and services for the energy world, Rexel provides a broad range of sustainable and innovative products, services and solutions in the field of technical supply, automation and energy management related to construction, renovation, maintenance and production.

The company employs 27,000 people and operates in 19 countries through a network of nearly 1,900 branches and 59 distribution centres.

 

Executives in Rexel

Pierre Emmanuel Leriche

Chief Information Security Officer (CISO)

Kaya Demircigil

Head of Cloud and Collaboration at Rexel Group

Bruno De La Bretèche

Head of digital technologies

Jye Sutton

Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Security Factory Director for Rexel Group

