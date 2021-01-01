Robert Walters Group

Robert Walters Group is a world-leading specialist recruitment group with a presence in 31 countries. It was the first recruitment consultancy to launch its own recruitment outsourcing business, Resource Solutions, and also has a staffing specialist brand, Walters People, which operates in Europe and Hong Kong. The Group’s focus is on being a relationship recruiter, using technology as an enabler to free up its consultants’ time to build stronger networks with candidates and clients. Technology is one of the core disciplines the firm recruits for and in 2021 the Group launched it’s 2021 UK Technology Salary Survey helping employers accurately benchmark their employment offer against competitors, to ensure they can attract and retain sought after technology talent.