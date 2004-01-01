Royal British Legion

The Royal British Legion is at the heart of a national network that supports our Armed Forces community.

We're here through thick and thin – ensuring their unique contribution is never forgotten. We've been here since 1921 and we'll be here as long as they need us.

We are the country’s largest Armed Forces charity, with 180,000 members, 110,000 volunteers and a network of partners and charities; helping us give support wherever and whenever it’s needed.