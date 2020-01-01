SambaNova Systems

Founded in 2017 in Palo Alto, California to create the next generation of computing, SambaNova Systems’ mission is to bring AI innovations developed in advanced research to organizations around the world. Established by industry luminaries, hardware and software design experts, and world-class innovators from Sun/Oracle and Stanford University, SambaNova Systems aims to help bring AI to everyone, everywhere. SambaNova Systems Reconfigurable Dataflow Architecture is its software-defined hardware approach that powers SambaNova Systems DataScale and Dataflow-as-a-Service – from algorithms to silicon. Its innovations are pushing past the limits of today’s solutions to accelerate AI and usher in a new era of computing.