SAP

SAP’s strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent enterprise. They are a market leader in enterprise application software. SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. SAP helps give people and organisations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of competition. Their end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives.