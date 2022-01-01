Profile Picture

As a market leader in enterprise application software, SAP helps companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies turn businesses into intelligent, sustainable enterprises and SAP applications and services enable business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably and adapt continuously. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

Andy Hancock

Global Vice President, Centre of Excellence, SAP Digital Supply Chain

David Vallejo

Global Head of Digital Business Planning Vice President

Nis Boy Naeve

Vice President Platform Adoption Enablement

Martin Barkman

Senior VP, SAP Digital Supply Chain Solution Management Global Head

