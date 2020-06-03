This year, Schneider Electric is focusing on a number of major industry trends including digitisation, automation, building management and control systems. By developing state-of-the-art software solutions the company is able to extract value and combine all the data that exists for renewable and solar installations, thus driving efficiency for its commercial and residential clients.

“We are continually investing and innovating our tech solutions to drive more competition in the renewables, automation and energy sectors,” explains Dewis. “We are always reacting to customer needs and demands, while also looking to future demands and feeding that back to the huge R&D organisation that we have. We also keep a very close rein on our service organisation so we are continually changing, adapting and evaluating the types of services we offer. We constantly evaluate the type of people and resources we bring into the organisation for and on behalf of our customers,” he says.

Developing world-class software solutions

Schneider Electric has a technology platform within its organisation called Structureware, the whole theory behind it being that it will deliver value from the shop floor to the top floor. According to Dewis, the software being developed by the firm rivals the likes of IBM and Microsoft due to its targeted nature.

“For example, we are working with a large brewing company at the moment to measure resource intensity per bottle of beer produced. Through our software the company is able to manage very specific components related to energy consumption such as financial control, waste and output efficiency.

“We are also working with a data company to develop software that will manage and operate large data centres on their behalf. Our software is helping them optimise their energy efficiency and consumption across a global portfolio of hundreds of data centres,” says Dewis.

The company even works with cities to optimise things like traffic light and security camera management through software and technology. The software has the ability to manage key metrics within a city. This could range from resource pressures or resource availability to commuter times. “Schneider Electric operates at the frontier of intelligent energy and urban efficiency. Our goal is to be the market leader in sustainability and efficiency software by leveraging the expertise of our 170,000 employees, to develop world-leading, bespoke solutions,” says Dewis.

Industry expertise

Schneider Electric attributes much of its success to its HR and social programs. “We have a number of initiatives relating to skills development,” he says. In the Global Solutions team alone, there are wide ranges of skills from energy consultants to risk managers, people who manage commodities and volatility, traders and market price experts, engineers and technologists, process managers, installers and more. “We believe in giving our employees the tools they need to develop both professionally and personally,” says Dewis.

Furthermore, the business is looking to emerging markets to widen its global pool of talent. “We are looking to our emerging markets and economies and have a program called BipBop (Business Innovation at the Bottom of the Pyramid). As an example, we are currently training around 30,000 individuals in India in a whole host of different skills. This grows the talent pool of our community, our partner community and our associated companies, but it also grows the talent pool of our future employees in our growth markets,” explains Dewis.

Sustainable to its core

Schneider Electric is ranked as the 9th Most Sustainable Company on the Planet, and its vision it is to create a world where we can all do more while using less of our common planet.

From a philanthropic viewpoint, the company is whole-heartedly dedicated to being sustainable in every way. It has targets surrounding gender balance, ethnical balance and charitable giving, for example it recently started a scheme to bring energy to the world. It also has a scheme called the energy university – an online service, which is free to organisations, regions and the general public.

Looking to the future

So what does the future hold for Schneider Electric? “We are looking at future trends and how we can move forward in a more digital and resource constrained world,” explains Dewis. “We have a big focus on helping our customer be more connected through technology and through our people and the skills and services we provide.

“We then also have a challenge to try and address consumption in its most holistic form. We know that energy demand will come under constrain and we can see shifts in global population spending as middle incomes increase in the developing world – all these elements will effect where our resources go and that represents a challenges for our customers.

“We are focused on helping organisations understand how the lack of resources can affect them and how the impact of major shifts such as climate change are going to affect their organisation. Ultimately we want to educate them to recognise a risk today as a potential opportunity tomorrow,” he says.

“Ultimately, we’re helping our customers do more with less - harming no one and benefitting everyone. We are trying to ensure we can sustain a level of quality, stability and sustainability in people’s lives and our customer’s organisations.” Dewis concludes.