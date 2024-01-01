Serverfarm

Serverfarm is a unique data centre developer and operator – and the global leader in Data Center Management as a Service (DMaaS). For over 25 years, Serverfarm has developed world-class capacity in key markets, maximised operational efficiencies and managed critical data centre infrastructure and environments for the world’s largest companies.

Its vision is of a new era of sustainable development, modernisation and management of physical assets on which customers build digital businesses at scale.