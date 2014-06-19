Siemens Wind Power is a wind power technology branch of Siemens AG, a German multinational engineering and electronics conglomerate company headquartered in Berlin and Munich. With highly efficient, solid and reliable wind turbines, Siemens Wind Power offers solutions to meeting energy demands while also catering to environmental concerns. In an effort to drive down the cost of wind power, it strives to make renewable energy independent of subsidies.

As an industry leadert in innovative blade design and generator technology, Siemens Wind Power aims to boost effeiciency with systematic modularization, streamlining the manufacturing and installation processes, and offering integrated solutions.