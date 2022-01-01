SMC

Headquartered at 10100 SMC Blvd. in Noblesville, IN, SMC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the automation, controls, and process industries. With technical centres in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realised through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption. Since its establishment in 1959, SMC has become a global leader in automation and the world’s largest supplier of pneumatic components. Our comprehensive approach focuses on upholding high standards for quality and reliability while consuming less raw materials through engineering lighter and more compact products and extending product operating life. Our well-defined product lines and extensive line of support have led us to become established as a recognised international brand.