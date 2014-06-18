18 June 2014

Southern Company
Admin
1 min
Array
Company:
Southern Company
Brochure cover:
ALT
With 4.4 million customers and nearly 46,000 megawatts of generating capacity, Atlanta-based Southern Company is the premier energy company serving t...

With 4.4 million customers and nearly 46,000 megawatts of generating capacity, Atlanta-based Southern Company is the premier energy company serving the Southeast through its subsidiaries.

A leading U.S. producer of clean, safe, reliable and affordable electricity, Southern Company owns electric utilities in four states and a growing.

Southern Company brands are known for energy innovation, excellent customer service, high reliability and retail electric prices that are below the national average.

Southern Company and its subsidiaries are leading the nation's nuclear renaissance through the construction of the first new nuclear units to be built in a generation of Americans and are demonstrating their commitment to energy innovation through the development of a state-of-the-art coal gasification plant.

Southern Company has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Defense and G.I. Jobs magazine as a top military employer and listed by DiversityInc as a top company for Blacks. The company received the 2012 Edison Award from the Edison Electric Institute for its leadership in new nuclear development, was named Platts' 2011 Power Company of the Year and is continually ranked among the top utilities in Fortune's annual World's Most Admired Electric and Gas Utility rankings.

Company:

Southern Company

Executive:
Thomas A.
Fanning
Chairman, President & CEO
Company:

Southern Company

Year founded:
1945
Company Social
http://southerncompany.com/ [email protected] https://twitter.com/southerncompany https://www.facebook.com/SOCompany https://www.linkedin.com/company/5095 https://www.youtube.com/user/socompany

Our partners

Unit45

View profile

Cosco

View profile

Gebrder Weiss

View profile

Images

Close

Company:

Southern Company

Executive:
Thomas A.
Fanning
Chairman, President & CEO
Company:

Southern Company

Year founded:
1945
Company Social
http://southerncompany.com/ [email protected] https://twitter.com/southerncompany https://www.facebook.com/SOCompany https://www.linkedin.com/company/5095 https://www.youtube.com/user/socompany

Share Article

Other companies
Edzcom: Solutions driven by edge connectivity
Siemens: safe mobility solutions for smart cities
Siemens
Siemens: safe mobility solutions for smart cities
Siemens Energy & Tenable: collaboration in securing the digital transformation in the energy sector
Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy & Tenable: collaboration in securing the digital transformation in the energy sector
BKW Group: Driving digital change for energy and technology
BKW Group
BKW Group: Driving digital change for energy and technology

Videos

Explore
Youtube img
Play

Mikko Uusital, CEO of Edzcom

Technology & AI
Watch now
Youtube img
Play

Meet Edzcom

Technology & AI
Watch now
Youtube img
Play

Siemens – Driving the future of mobility

Sustainability
Watch now
Youtube img
Play

A new chapter for Siemens

Smart Energy
Watch now
Youtube img
Play

We are Energy Digital

Smart Energy
Watch now
To Continue Reading
Subscribe to our newsletter to get unlimited access