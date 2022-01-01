Spectris

Spectris' global group of businesses are focused on delivering value beyond measure for all our stakeholders. We target global, attractive, and sustainable markets, where growth and high returns are supported by long-term drivers. Precision is at the heart of what we do. We provide customers with expert insight through our advanced instruments and test equipment, augmented by the power of our software and services. This equips customers with the ability to reduce time to market, improve processes, quality, and yield. In this way, Spectris’ know-how creates value for our wider society, as our customers design, develop, test and manufacture their products to make the world a cleaner, healthier, and more productive place.