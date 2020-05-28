In the 22 years since its inception, SSE Energy Services (has become known as an innovative mainstay in the UK energy sector. As the third largest energy provider in the UK, SSE Energy Services has distinguished itself via its pioneering attitude, which saw bold investments core services, home repair services, broadband, and has one of the highest customer satisfaction ratings in the sector, where strong, customer-centric business ethics ensure the company’s competitiveness in the market.

In 2019, Bristol-based energy supplier OVO Energy acquired SSE Energy Services from SSE PLC, a move which accelerated the former’s ‘Plan Zero’ journey towards carbon neutral trading via investments in technology, digital and a large-scale modernisation agenda.

It was significant, states Philip Clayson, Chief Information Officer, because with new ownership came an entirely different way of operating, more like a startup than a long-established brand. “We've gone from being part of one of the Big Six energy companies in the UK to being inside a challenger brand,” he explains. “Looking forward, my job now is to deliver the post-acquisition transformation at both a technology level and a people level.” Clayson’s expertise and skill in his field is apparent from an impressive career, including executive-level positions with some of the largest UK and international brands. One thing that has characterised his approach in each role has been fast-paced, visionary leadership: “I'm not a steady-state CIO; I'm a transformational CIO. It’s what I do.” Recognised as ‘Transformation Leader of the Year’ at the 2019 Tech Leaders Awards and also a finalist for ‘CIO of the Year’, it is with this inspiring attitude that Clayson has been spearheading the company’s digital evolution since mid-2019.

Clayson is quick to point out, however, that SSE Energy Services’ transformation wouldn’t have been able to take shape so effectively without the input of Infosys, an IT and tech consulting company based in Bangalore, India. Chirag Khergamkar, Client Partner to SSE Energy Services at Infosys, says that the two companies have a history that reaches back to 2004, a relationship which has continued to develop ever since. “In 2019, we were selected by SSE Energy Services as one of its partners for a digital implementation project with Pegasystems,” Khergamkar explains. Infosys provided DevOps and security monitoring services for SSE Energy Services’ collaboration with Pega, a telco helping to transform the company’s customer service experience. “As I look at the partnership today, it is about being closer and more strategic to SSE’s retail business by jointly exploring where we can make a big difference. ” This sentiment of camaraderie is echoed by Clayson, who says that collaboration is vital to SSE Energy Services during this exciting time and that, in his view, “Being a proper partner means blurring the line between one organisation and another. Infosys is exceptional at providing this next level cooperation.”

Whilst the objective of digital transformation is relatively commonplace in contemporary enterprise strategy, Clayson highlights that the OVO acquisition has given SSE Energy Services an edge that few of its competitors share, “OVO is another magnitude of speed: it's an incredibly agile, nimble business.” This fresh attitude compliments what both companies already share: a dedication to best-in-class services, high-quality customer service and outstanding products. “OVO is very interested in helping customers that want to save energy, from solar panels to electric vehicles and its Plan Zero environmental strategy. “This has enhanced so many aspects of business we were already operating in since the acquisition,” he says.

The core focus of SSE Energy Services might have remained the same, but its appetite for upgrading legacy systems and adopting digital solutions appears to have hastened significantly since OVO’s acquisition. Part of this is the result of empowerment strategies to equip the team with the necessary tools to excel in the new digital era. When he first arrived, Clayson recalls, the team was recognisably in need of tech investment and training. “We looked at cloud, cybersecurity, automation and other cornerstones of a modern software and technology enabled company. We put the UK teams through a massive training program.” Certain that the large scale investment being made would ultimately pay off (approximately £250,000 in three months), wherein some employees spent almost 50% of their working week in training for many weeks, Clayson confirms that encouragingly positive results are starting to show. “Motivation has never been higher; peoples’ morale has improved and their ability to understand the latest developments in the tech space has also grown too, ” he stated.