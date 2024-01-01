Profile Picture

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (Philippines) is a joint venture between Globe Telecom, a leading digital solutions platform, Ayala Corporation, the Philippines' leading conglomerate, and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), one of the fastest-growing data centre service providers headquartered in Singapore. 

STT GDC Philippines' operates seven data centres that are strategically located in the Philippines. Its mission-critical solutions comprise best-in-class offerings delivering industry-leading uptime to its customers in the Philippines. 

For more details, please visit https://www.sttelemediagdc.com/

