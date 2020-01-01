Sunrise UPC

As a leading provider of communication and entertainment, we strive to create ‘happy moments’ for our customers every day. The current demands for innovation, untethered connectivity, personalised entertainment, and digitisation are being anticipated by our 3,000 employees from 47 countries and met with customised solutions. At the end of 2020, Sunrise and UPC together had 2.79mn mobile customers, 1.18mn broadband customers and 1.27mn TV customers in Switzerland.

TV – the best entertainment and live sport: with an extensive range of TV channels, seven days of Replay, and thousands of films and series available on-demand, customers are guaranteed the very best in entertainment at home and on the go. For all sports fans, the «MySports» channel and the online platform «esports.ch» offer thrilling sports entertainment.

Customised technology solutions for business customers at attractive prices, thanks to national and international partnerships in all areas: Internet, telephony, TV, VoIP, security, site networking, and cloud.

At the same time the “Together more Wow” campaign is starting, showing what happens when the leading Swiss 5G technology meets the best gigabit broadband network. But that’s not all: “Together more Wow” also means better customer service. Continuing to drive integration forward so that as soon as possible, customers will also benefit from an integrated product and service portfolio and therefore from the leading integrated connectivity and entertainment platform. This makes us a powerhouse that will delight our customers.